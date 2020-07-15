PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony sexual abuse charges for an alleged incident in which sexual messages were exchanged with a minor.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Floyd Allen Young, Jr., 40, of Punxsutawney, including three felony charges for photograph/film/depiction on computer of sex act –knowingly or permitting child, unlawful contact with a minor –sexual abuse, criminal use of a communication facility, two misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors and harassment –lewd, threatening language, and a summary charge of transmission of sexually explicit images by minor transmits, distributes through electronic communication.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to an issue between neighbors. While on scene, interviews were conducted with three individuals. During the interviews, it was alleged that Young had sent messages to a minor via Facebook Messenger.
The officer allegedly asked Young if there was going to be any allegations of inappropriate contact with the minor, which he denied. When the officer confronted him again after seeing the alleged messages, Young reportedly said “I think I messed up, didn’t I?”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, given his acknowledgement that what he did was wrong, he was informed the District Attorney would be contacted regarding applicable charges.
Young has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 18 with Magisterial District Judge Jacquline Mizerock.