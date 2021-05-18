PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing child endangerment charges after two toddlers were reportedly found walking alone at night, covered in dirt on April 18, and charges for aggravated assault from another incident where he allegedly engaged in an altercation with children present.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Zackery Reinard, 28, on April 9 including two counts of first-degree felony charges for aggravated assault, and four misdemeanor charges for endangering the welfare of children, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault. Police also filed charges against Reinard on April 19 including four counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to an affidavit of probable cause for the aggravated assault charges, police observed a victim sitting at a table crying and holding an ice pack to her head when they arrived on scene. The victim told police she and Reinard had gotten into a fight, and she was allegedly hit in the head by Reinard’s cell phone when he threw it at her.
She told police that Reinard was downstairs in the apartment with four children, and that she went upstairs after he allegedly attacked her to call the police.
Police also questioned Reinard, and reportedly observed blood on his hands and knuckles. He allegedly told police that the victim had been nagging him and getting in his face all day, and he “finally snapped.”
He allegedly admitted to throwing his phone at the victim out of frustration and putting his hands around her neck. Reinard also admitted that two children witnessed the assault, according to the affidavit.
In the second case, according to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Cherry Street around 1:30 a.m. for a report of two little girls running down the sidewalk. Police found two girls reportedly around 2 or 3 years old. The youngest was not wearing shoes, pants or a coat, just a pajama top with a pajama button-up shirt, police said.
The second girl was reportedly not wearing shoes or a jacket, but was wearing a long-sleeve shirt and leggings. The officer noted the girls had dirt all over their faces, small cuts on their faces, and smelled like soiled diapers, according to the affidavit. Police said it was around 37 degrees, and both were shaking from the cold.
The girls were unable to tell officers their names or where they lived. They were taken to the police station while the officer met with a Children and Youth Services worker. The CYS worker was able to identify the girls.
Around 3:15 a.m. Reinard woke up and called the police station to report two girls were missing. Officers told Reinard the girls were safe at the station with an officer and three CYS workers.
Reinard allegedly told police he fell asleep and forgot to lock his front door, and the girls apparently snuck out. The officer informed him of their appearance when found, and that they were about 900 feet from his apartment. He said he had bathed the girls the day before and didn't realize how dirty they were, according to the affidavit.
Police then went to Reinard’s apartment and noted a strong unpleasant odor from inside. CYS took photos of the apartment, which was allegedly found to be dirty. Reinard was informed he would receive charges for the incident, according to the affidavit.
CYS workers helping the girls reported finding feces in their diapers, and diaper burn marks on one of them. The girls were then released to their mother.
Reinard waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the case filed on April 9, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 8 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock for the April 19 case.