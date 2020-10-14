PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony aggravated assault charges after an incident that took place while the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve a Domestic Relations Warrant, according to court documents.
Jefferson County Sheriff Department filed charges against Joseph E. Byler, 39, of Punxsutawney, on Oct. 1 including aggravated assault –attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals, simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, when deputies arrived at Byler’s home, they found him out back in the woods on his tractor. When they informed him they had a warrant for his arrest from domestic relations, he allegedly became agitated. The officers reported he started yelling and cursing at them. He became more erratic when they informed him they were to arrest him, police said.
Byler told deputies he needed to lock up his tools and house before leaving because of thieves in the area. While putting two gas cans in his shed, he proceeded to walk to the back of the structure and refuse to come out, according to the affidavit.
After he allegedly refused to leave the shed several times, one of the officers entered the shed with Byler, telling him he had to leave the shed for officers’ safety because there were too many objects that could be used as weapons, according to the affidavit.
Eventually, Byler left the shed and continued to put away his tools and lock his house. He had told deputies that he had the keys to his house on his person. When approaching his house, he allegedly attempted to go inside. Deputies stopped him, and told him he was not to enter the house.
Byler again reportedly began to swear and yell at the officers. Officers told him they had given him enough chances, and were going to put handcuffs on him. He allegedly began to back himself against a wall, and began to physically fight against the deputies, according to the affidavit.
Byler allegedly resisted arrest by holding his arms tight to his stomach. When he pushed off the wall one of the officers reportedly performed a takedown, continuing to try to handcuff him. While trying to get his hands from underneath his body, Byler allegedly bit one of the officers.
According to the affidavit, he continued to bite and fight against the officers, allegedly trying to crawl away to the porch steps. He made it back to his feet using the porch, and had to be taken to the ground again by officers to prevent him from fighting against them.
Once Byler was handcuffed after several failed attempts, one of the deputies drew their taser and told him to stop resisting the officers. Byler was walked to the patrol vehicle, where he again allegedly began to resist the officers. Once in the car, he reportedly kept putting his foot in the door to prevent the officers from closing it. Necessary force was used to get his foot inside the vehicle and close the door, according to the affidavit.
Byler allegedly continued to yell and swear at the officers during the ride to the Jefferson County Jail. Both officers reportedly had red scratches and marks on their faces and arms from the struggle with Byler. One officer had prescription glasses and a watch broken during the struggle.
Byler has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 5 with Magisterial Judge Jaqueline Mizerock.