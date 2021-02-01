PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing lottery tickets.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Jesse Norman Bagley, 59, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with one felony count of retail theft –taking merchandise.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police received a report of retail theft at the Punxsutawney Shop N’ Save from a loss prevention associate. The associate reported Bagley approached the service desk counter to purchase Pennsylvania Lottery Daily Number, and provided the clerk what numbers he wanted.
The clerk allegedly misheard Bagley and printed out three 50 cent tickets with the wrong number. The clerk then sold him the tickets that he wanted, and reportedly placed the incorrect tickets near the computer monitor, as they were still valid tickets that can be offered for sale to another customer.
It was reported that Bagley allegedly returned to the counter shortly after and reached over the counter and stole two of the three tickets that were previously printed, according to the affidavit.
The officer reported he was able to view in-store surveillance footage of the incident. He reported being able to see Bagley reach under the plexiglass divider with his hand, and quickly grab the lottery tickets, and walk away.
Officers also reported that Bagley has multiple retail convictions in the past. Bagley was contacted about the allegations and surveillance video. He allegedly admitted to taking the tickets, and was unable to give a reason as to why he did it.
He was also informed that because he has so many previous convictions for retail theft, this charge would be graded as a felony, according to the affidavit.
Bagley has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.