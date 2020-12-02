PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is in jail following an incident where he allegedly threatened to kill people during an argument.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Eric Matthew Brotherton, 41, of Punxsutawney, on Nov. 15, including assault and terroristic threats.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a victim arrived outside the police station to report an active domestic incident. The victim reported she and a child were putting plastic up on the windows to prepare their house for winter. While the two of them were doing this, Brotherton allegedly got upset and started ripping the plastic back off the windows. He then opened all the windows and doors of the home and allegedly started to break things.
According to the affidavit, Brotherton then reportedly started to attack the victim, and held a broken record to her neck. He allegedly threatened to kill her, the two children in the home, and himself. He also reportedly threatened to burn the house down, the affidavit stated. The victim was able to get away from Brotherton and get to the police station.
Police noted bruising and red marks that aligned with what the victim said Brotherton did while attacking her. The victim told police that Brotherton did have a .45 caliber handgun he had threatened to use against police and himself in the past, according to the affidavit.
When police arrived at the home, they reportedly saw a large fire in the back of the residence before Brotherton came out on the porch. He allegedly told the officers he only threatened to kill himself and everyone else to upset the victim, according to the affidavit.
Another victim also provided a statement to the police. He said he and Brotherton were putting up plastic when the first victim started to help them. When the two began to argue, the first victim allegedly broke the stereo system in the house, and the second victim left at that time.
The second victim also told police he received messages from Brotherton that the first victim was attacking him and he wanted a witness. When the second victim returned to the house, he said a lot of items were broken, but Brotherton and the victim were allegedly no longer being physical. He allegedly told police he was afraid Brotherton would use his handgun in the residence, so he took it to stop him from using it on the victim or the police, according to the affidavit.
Brotherton is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $60,000 at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.