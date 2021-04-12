PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man was jailed for an alleged incident at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital where he reportedly resisted law enforcement after walking into patients’ rooms.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Alexander Dale Winebark, 31, of Punxsutawney, including resisting arrest, two counts of disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and public drunkenness.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, officers were dispatched to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a man entering the facility and walking into patients’ rooms in the emergency room.
When officers arrived, they allegedly found Winebark laying on an emergency room bed in a room. He was rambling, and staff said he had walked into the emergency room, and into another patient’s room.
Winebark was asked multiple times if he needed help, and he reportedly started to yell and cause a disturbance in the ER. The staff also allegedly asked Winebark to leave several times before contacting state police.
Officers asked Winebark if he had anything on him, and he allegedly said “just marijuana.” When asked to hand it over, he allegedly spit out two small wads of suspected marijuana from his mouth.
He then allegedly said he stepped on broken glass. The medical staff examined his feet, and no observable injuries were present.
The medical staff were asked by police if they planned on admitting Winebark to the facility, and they said they were not. Winebark was told he was under arrest, and placed his hands behind his back. Just as an officer attempted to grasp his hands, Winebark attempted to bring his hands back to his front and turn toward the officer, according to the affidavit.
Two officers then placed Winebark back on the bed, and he allegedly resisted being placed in handcuffs. After a few minutes officers were able to apply handcuffs and restrain Winebark. He also resisted being placed into a police vehicle.
Winebark is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.