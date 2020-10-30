PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney business owner recently made a donation to the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce specifically to benefit the American Hero Banner Project.
Nick Gianvito of Nicholas Gianvito Attorney at Law approached the chamber about starting a new fund for the banner project. The banners come with their own set of maintenance, and Gianvito wanted to ensure the banners would be properly cared for.
“What we realized after taking on the project, and what we’re really realizing now, this project is going to require ongoing maintenance. There is no doubt about it. We already have had many banners come down and calls from people that said ‘my banner is hanging’ or ‘we picked it up off the street,’’’ said Bob Cardamone, the director of the chamber.
The chamber recently took the project over from the Lemon Drops, who started the project in conjunction with the Punxsutawney Rotary Club. Cardamone said the Lemon Drops had warned them about the maintenance that would be needed. The Lemon Drops have also agreed to stay involved with the project, and help the chamber where they can.
He added that as the weather gets bad and the wind gets worse, this will become more of an issue. He said during meetings and while out with friends, he has mentioned that the chamber isn’t sure how they will handle this.
“Well recently, one of our local businesses and a well known resident kind of surprised us by providing a donation to the chamber to initiate an American Hero Banner Maintenance Fund,” Cardamone said.
Gianvito is also known in town for being the solicitor of the borough council, and is present at all of the meetings. He made a $1,000 donation to the chamber to establish the American Hero Banner Maintenance Fund.
The chamber wanted to recognize him for his passion for the community, his commitment to honor the veterans, and his generosity to support his words with his financial generosity.
Along with having to keep up with the banners while they are hung, they will also have to be taken down just before winter, and will be rehung in the spring each year.
“We hope others will step up to ensure the chamber can maintain and grow this very worthwhile project,” Cardamone said.