PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney borough manager is shifting his attention from the Harmon Field Project to the Punxsutawney Community Center, as he believes this will benefit the community more.
Toby Santik told the Borough Council Tuesday that he will not be giving anymore updates on the Harmon Field project for the foreseeable future.
“This thing is on the back-burner, it’s indefinite. I have another project I’m working on,” Santik said. “The next time you hear from me about Harmon Field, we are going to be doing it.”
He said the basketball courts at Harmon Field are still in pretty good shape, and can wait.
“We were fortunate enough to get involved with the county, and we were able to get COVID-19 funds for a project that would benefit low-income seniors and moderate income people,” Santik said.
He decided to focus on the community center, and will be getting a new ventilation system for the entire exercise room. According to Santik, this is important because the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Engineers say ventilation and filtration provided by such systems can reduce the spread of airborne illnesses.
Community Center Manager Rob McCoy spoke to the use of the exercise room by the community. This is also a large money maker for the Community Center to help keep the doors open.
Santik shared some numbers collected by McCoy to show this use. In April 2019 there were 138 participants who visited the facility 970 times. In January 2020, these numbers increased to 153 participants with 1,053 visits. According to McCoy, the community center charges $3 per visit, and all the participants are at least 60 years old or older.
“These are your most vulnerable people for COVID-19 and any virus that was floating in that building. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I can’t think of a better project for this borough to pursue than to give something back to our seniors who are diligently over there and staying fit, and support the community, and above all the community center,” Santik said.
The grant for this project will be an 80/20 split for the borough, whereas Harmon Field was going to be 50/50, which is another reason Santik has changed focus.