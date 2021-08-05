PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is starting some fun events and hosting programs through August.
The library will be offering Fine-Free Fridays again, beginning this month. This is a day where patrons with overdue materials can return them to the library and have their fine waived.
“We just want to see our materials returned to us, so please send them home,” Library Director Jen Soliday said.
The library will also be hosting Adult Coloring Club meetings every Monday again. The club will meet at 10:30 a.m. in the meeting room. Club members are asked to check in at the reference desk before coming to the meeting room.
The club is an adult program and is only for patrons 18 and older. Those attending can bring their own coloring supplies, or borrow the library’s.
“If you have children that wish to color, they may do so in our children’s area,” Soliday said.
The Friends of the Library group will also be hosting a pop-up book sale next Thursday, Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. The planned book sale fell on the rainiest day of the Festival in the Park, so they are giving another opportunity to support the group. The sale will be in Barclay Square, and all the money raised will go toward purchasing physical materials for the library.
“Currently, the Friends are working towards purchasing those books in series that are missing from our collections, Caldecott (picture books) and Newbery (chapter books), award-winning books missing from our collections, and purchasing a new printing system for our microfilm machine,” Soliday said.
Youth Services Coordinator Nina Test also shared that with the end of the summer reading programs, new programs for children will begin in October. Test also thanked those who registered and participated in the program.