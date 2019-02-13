PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library has recently made some significant changes to “open up” more for the community.
PML is the home library for Punxsutawney, Big Run, Timblin and Worthville boroughs; but it’s open to anyone and everyone, Director Jessica Church of DuBois said.
Using community survey data, Church determined what the public wanted and needed.
Before the changes, story-time was done in front of Phil’s den in the lower-level children’s section of the facility. The layout was distracting, since tourists would often walk through the ongoing program to look at him, Church said. The front area of the lobby was also obstructed due to large shelving units.
The shelves in the children’s area were relocated to open up space for active learning, and the DVD collection was moved to make room for tables. “Teen-friendly furniture” and the “Lego Maker Corner” made the teen/tween area more inviting, too.
Some other new PML features include “art carts” of supplies and activities, a Smart Space 3D pen and music activities.
Since the renovations, Church has received positive feedback. Comments included, “The library is now more visually appealing, and more inviting for people to come in,” and “Many life coaches and social workers use the library for working with individuals and family visitations. It’s a safe space.”
Several activities, such as monthly book club, an adult coloring group, computer classes, and children’s songs and stories are offered regularly.
In addition to books, other resources are available to the public, like audiobooks, magazines and newspapers, statewide database POWER Library, meeting rooms, and fax, copy, scan, print and laminating machines.
The meeting spaces can not only provide areas for meeting or people who work online, but it’s a safe space where they don’t have to feel alone, Church said, and can be surrounded by activity.
In high school, Church can remember spending a lot of time in the library, she said.
“I like the community aspect of libraries,” Church said. “They are a place for everyone. You never know what a person’s situation is, and here, everyone is welcome.”
One of the more modern features, and one Church said is among her favorites, is the “PA Forward Skills Kits,” a Pennsylvania Library Association initiative. The puzzles, available for borrowing just like a book, focus on certain topics, such as finances, health, information, basic or civic and social literacy.
There also is an ongoing book sale, where people can take and leave what they choose, Church said.
One of the library’s goals for 2019 is to make resources more accessible, Church said, and let people know what is available. They can also direct people to other local organizations.
“There are people who haven’t been here for years, or don’t even know we’re here,” she said. “We are living, breathing institutions.”
Joyce Isaac, a local volunteer, said her love for the library started when she was taking computer classes there.
“I really got to respect what they are doing,” she said. “I come in one morning a week and I can hardly wait to come back. There isn’t a week that goes by that I don’t learn something.
“This is a way for me to give back, but I get a lot more in return.”
For more information, call 814-938-5020, visit 301 East Mahoning St., or visit www.punxsutawneylibrary.org online or the library’s Facebook page.
