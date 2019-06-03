PUNXSUTAWNEY— Registration for the Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s Summer Quest program is now open, and the summer schedule for the library’s free computer classes has been announced.
Summer Quest
The program will run Monday, June 17 through Saturday, Aug. 17. More information will be provided by the library as specific events are scheduled. Program groups include “Baby and Me at the Library” on Thursdays at 11 a.m. for children 18 months and younger, “Wee-Read” on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for children 18-35 months who have not started preschool yet, “Pre K Reads” on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. for children three to five years who have not started Kindergarten, “It’s Elementary” on Thursdays at 1 p.m. for children in grades K-third, “Tween Group” on Mondays at 4 p.m. for children grades fourth through sixth and “Teen Club” on Mondays for children grades seventh through 12th.
Punxsutawney Memorial Library Director Jessica Church said there are two ways to participate: in person and through activity logs.
“One of the wonderful things about the Summer Quest program is that there are two ways to participate. You can attend weekly programs when it is convenient for your schedule or you can print off or pick up an activity log which can be completed on your own time. The youth participant can pick up prizes at the library upon completion and return of their activity logs. After we have your registration form on file, children are welcome to complete one activity log, which contains a survey component, and as many bonus logs as they can complete prior to the Saturday, Aug. 17 deadline. Activity logs will be available online and at the library starting Monday, June 17,” Church said.
Free tech help classes
The summer schedule for the Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s Free Computer classes have been announced, with more classes on the way.
The classes offered by the library are free and do not require a library card to participate. Walk ins are welcome and may bring their own devices.
A “create an email account” class is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a “working with your email account” class is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants in the “working with your email account” class are asked to bring email addresses and passwords. Two “computer basics for beginners” classes are scheduled for Saturday, July 13 from 1-2 p.m. and Aug.2 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The library will also offer free computer and tech support sessions for the summer. Guests are encouraged to bring their smartphones, tablets, or other devices to the library for assistance. The sessions will cover questions on email, using the Internet or any other relevant questions. The tech support sessions are scheduled for Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 12 from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27 from 1-3 p.m. and Saturday, Aug.10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information call 938-5020 or visit www.punxsutawneylibrary.org for more information.