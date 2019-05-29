PUNXSUTAWNEY — The 25th Annual Punxsutawney Memorial Library Hot Dog Days will be June 4-6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Shop n Save.
Hot dog meals will be $3 and ice cream bowls $2. All proceeds benefit the library’s services, programs and collections.
Punxsutawney Memorial Library Director Jessica Church said the event is one of the largest fundraisers for the library annually. She said the event was organized by the library board, Punxsy Shop n Save staff and dedicated community members.
“It was started by library supporters to find a way to support the library and have fun at the same time. It is an annual event that the community always looks forward to and asks about. It is a great way to kick off summer,” Church said.