PUNXSUTAWNEY — Summer is on its way in Punxsutawney as the schedule for Music in the Park 2019 has been announced.
The free concerts will be held in Barclay Square starting on June 20 and continue to be held every Thursday beginning July 11.
Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and snacks will be available. The concerts will be held in the Punxsutawney Area Community Center in the case of inclement weather.
The concert series kicks off June 20 with Billy and the Neptunes performing rockabilly classics and oldies from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
July 11 will see White Shadow performing classic oldies, rock and country from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Citizens Band of Punxsutawney is up first on July 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. playing a variety of marches, patriotic show tunes and sacred music. They will be followed by the music of Mickey Dee from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The music of The Vagabonds will be featured on July 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Trainwreck will perform classic rock and country songs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. before the Sharptones take over from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a mix of oldies from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.
Jane West and Jack Martin will take the stage on Aug.8 from 5:30-7 p.m. with classic country duets, followed by B n B Acoustic from 7 to 8:30 p.m. playing classic light rock.
Music in the Park will conclude on Aug.15 with the Barstool Boys playing soft rock and classic oldies from 6:30-8:30 p.m.