PUNXSUTAWNEY — Bea Jarbeck-Burk was born and raised in Punxsutawney, and had been hosting Facebook Live workout sessions during the COVID-19 shutdown, with her most recent one being done on location in Barclay Square on New Year’s Day.
Burk works as the fitness director for the YMCA in Laurel Highlands, East Huntingdon Township. Most of her family still lives in Punxsutawney, and she comes to visit about one weekend a month.
“When the YMCA shut down I decided to do Facebook Live workouts in lieu of face-to-face classes that I was teaching,” Burk said. “I decided I would do a destination workout that day (New Year’s Day).”
She had been doing live workouts every Monday and Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. During a visit back to Punxsutawney some months back, she did a workout at Gobbler’s Knob. When she was back home for New Year’s Day, she decided she would do her workout from Barclay Square and invited locals to join her in the park.
“It was cold, and was about 28 degrees, and I actually did that workout really quickly because it was really cold and windy. Had it been 60 degrees and sunny I might have had some followers,” Burk said.
Burk has been a fitness instructor with the YMCA for 20 years, and is now the fitness director and a personal trainer. When the YMCA had to shut down, it was announced on their Facebook page that live workouts would be posted for their members. Burk said this was to help keep their members engaged during the shutdown.
“I had no idea what to expect, I had never done anything like that before. The first time I didn’t even know I had the camera running at first,” Burk said. “It started out with the people who would come to my classes at the Y and then with word of mouth it evolved so that some of the classes I would get 300 views. I don’t know if they all did the workout, but they at least watched it.”
She said one of the best things about doing the Facebook Lives is that the videos are then left posted to Facebook after her live stream has ended for people to go back and watch when they have time, or multiple times if they enjoy the workout routine.
The classes she offers at the Y are high intensity interval structures. When planning out workouts for the live streams she made sure to make them routines that the everyday person could watch and follow along with, offering modifications to moves so that people could do something in a modified manner.
From the Facebook Live streams, some new people have come to the YMCA that weren’t previously members and came to pick up the group exercise schedules.
“Fitness is scheduled for most people when they can do it and when that routine is broken up it’s easy to get thrown off,” Burk said.
She hoped to help people stay motivated with the live stream routines during a time when most people’s schedules had been disrupted in some way.
“I love Punxsutawney, I was born and raised there, and I love to come back. It’s nice to mix that with what I do everyday and maybe in the process inspire someone to start exercising,” Burk said.
All of the workout videos can still be found on her Facebook page starting back in March last year. She said she has no problem with people accessing them and using them to get in some exercise.