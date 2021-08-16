PUNXSUTAWNEY –Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander gave a warning to citizens to fully stop at stop signs in the borough.
Alexander said he has received complaints and seen first hand near mishaps by driver’s not fully stopping.
“So, those little signs that are out in the middle of the road? They’re there for a reason, and people are going to start making the stops a complete dead stop,” Alexander said. “We are going to start actively enforcing it.”
Following this, council member Jim Bianco mentioned the crosswalks in town. He had asked about getting them repainted during last month’s meeting, and noted it had not been done yet.
Borough Manager Toby Santik said the borough crew ordered the paint in March, and still don’t know when it’s going to arrive.
“We’re at the mercy of the manufacturer. This stuff is not on the shelf at Walmart or Ragley’s. It’s special paint, so as soon as it gets here we’ll get the crosswalks and everything done,” Santik said.
Bianco thanked him, and advised the public that school will be starting soon and there will be more children in town. He also said the crosswalks need painted badly, and he didn’t want to see anyone hit, “especially if we’re running stop signs.”
“Please be aware, the kids are going to be crossing the streets, and they might not be crossing in the right places. So, when school starts please watch out for them,” Bianco said.