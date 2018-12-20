PUNXSUTAWNEY — This year, 132 families in Jefferson County will enjoy a full Christmas dinner, thanks to a joint community effort.
Punxsutawney Salvation Army Executive Director Dawn Carter said this year’s collection was a combination of generous organizations, businesses and people contributing to the cause.
The food bags were picked up Monday and Tuesday of this week, during the PSA’s toy and meal distribution days, Carter said. Families stopped in at the 229 West Mahoning Street location to take home a full Christmas dinner, and were able to request additional items if they were needed.
“We try to do distribution a week out (from Christmas), to give families a chance to get anything additional they may need,” she said. “It gives the meat a chance to defrost, too, if it’s still frozen when they receive it.”
Each meal for a family includes stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, yams, gravy, cornbread, fruit salad and a five-pound ham.
Several schools and businesses conducted food drives for the effort, including Punxsutawney Area Elementary School and Punxsutawney Christian School, as well as Shop ‘n Save and Powell & Associates Real Estate.
“All of these people helped to provide food for the meals,” she said. “We also had donors provide funds through our ‘mail appeal campaigns’ and the fire company boot drive.”
The mail appeal campaign is a monthly mailing to PSA donors, Carter said, which are returned with their donations. During the months of November and December, the funds are designated for holiday meals.
“Families will have a full Christmas dinner, thanks to the incredible generosity of our community,” the PSA said in a Facebook post. “Thank you so much, Punxsutawney, for seeing the need and helping to meet it.”
