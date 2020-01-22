PUNXSUTAWNEY — One of the more artistic traditions of Groundhog Day is under way, and will end in the decoration of Barclay Square for the much anticipated weekend.
The Phil’s Friends Cut Out Competition is a contest that sees participants paint their own two-foot-tall wooden cutout of Phil to be displayed around Punxsutawney.
“It’s just a fun, artsy thing that people can do. Some kids do it and some adults. We always display them down in Barclay Square,” said Katie Donald, director of the Groundhog Club.
There are cash prizes for the winners — $100 for first place, $50 for second, and $25 for third. There is also a 12 and under category in which the winner will receive $50 worth of “groundhog goodies.”
“People get really into the competition, it’s always great to see them, and we use them to decorate the community as well,” Donald said.
Donald also said if anyone wants their cutout back after it’s been displayed, it will be returned, and if not they are used the next year to decorate parking meters around town.
“It’s a good way to dress up the downtown,” Donald said. “People enjoy seeing local art and regional art.”