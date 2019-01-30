PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Phil may be 133 years old, but he can sure keep up with a busy schedule.
In between long naps and vegetable feedings, the furry forecaster is making visits to area schools and events.
Handler John Griffiths said although Phil has had a very busy week, they are careful not to overwhelm him.
“As much as he’s doing, he’s getting just as much rest,” Griffiths said. “We’re very cognizant of not overdoing it. We schedule things so that he gets a break.”
Part of Phil’s energy level could come from his extremely healthy diet. Every day, his handlers feed him superfoods like kale and broccoli, as well as cauliflower, carrots, corn on the cob and fruits like apples and bananas.
“If it’s not prepared properly, he turns his nose up at it,” Griffiths said. “We chop the carrots up, and tear up the kale for him.”
Groundhogs slow down in the winter time, and do what they do best — sleep. There are certain ways to keep a groundhog awake, Griffiths said, such as the little light that comes on in his den. This makes Phil think daylight is longer, so he doesn’t go into hibernation mode.
After all, waking him up from a deep slumber isn’t always an enjoyable time, Griffiths said.
On Sunday, Phil and his Inner Circle pals were the guest stars at a Gobbler’s Knob breakfast. He tagged along for a Punxsutawney Area High School wrestling tournament on Saturday, as well as making an appearance at the Mahoning Valley VFW, where veterans from Pittsburgh travel to see him.
Phil enjoyed some singers and dancers at Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent at the Punxsutawney Community Center on Sunday, too.
On Monday, he took photos with students at DuBois Central Catholic School, where the children had a blast chanting his name. Tuesday, Phil stopped at Mulberry Square Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center in Punxsutawney, Griffiths said.
On Wednesday, he’ll stop at Ss. Cosmas and Damian Catholic School, then Punxsutawney Area Elementary School on Thursday, Griffiths said. He will be there to help crown the PAHS king and queen on Friday, and from there, the extravaganza events are “nonstop.”
In between all of his appearances, Phil has also done several television interviews, Griffiths said.
He will, of course, enjoy a long rest and healthy breakfast before his early-morning weather prediction in front of the thousands of people anxiously awaiting his arrival.
“Every event is different, but it’s the same,” Griffiths said. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s kids in kindergarten through fifth grade or people at the Mulberry Square Elder Care home — they all still get a big kick out of seeing Phil.”
