Just days before his big day, Punxsutawney Phil, the most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania, visited students at DuBois Central Catholic Elementary School Monday.
The students’ enthusiasm was apparent as they chanted his name — “Phil! Phil! Phil! Phil! Phil! — because they are familiar with the lovable rodent. They know that in just six short days on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, Punxsy Phil will be pulled out of his burrow. According to legend, if he sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter.
Donning their trademark top hats, “Cloud Builder” John Griffith, Phil’s handler, and “Big Wind Maker” Tom Uberti, kicked off the program.
“A groundhog has four fingers on his front paws, and a little nub here where his thumb would be,” said Griffith. “He has very sharp claws. They’re good for helping him dig.”
“Groundhogs are also good climbers. They climb trees. I’ll bet you didn’t know that,” Griffith continued. “They’re also good swimmers. They don’t like to do either one of them, because they suffer from the same debilitating problem that Tom and I do. They’re short and fat. Their legs are short, and they have fat bellies. So they don’t like doing that, but they can swim, and they can climb trees.”
Griffith said living in western Pennsylvania it’s likely most everyone has seen a groundhog in the wild.
“So when a groundhog eats, he’ll sit up in the field and have his food, and he’ll manipulate it with his fingers. He can hold a banana if he wants to. Whatever he wants. And eats that way,” said Griffith.
The students learned that a groundhog has four teeth, two on the top and two on the bottom.
“These teeth are sharp, trust me,” said Griffith. “Phil’s my buddy. I’ve picked him up a lot of times, but he’s still a wild animal and if he doesn’t want me to hold him, he let’s me know. And how does let me know?”
“He bites you!” the students exclaimed.
“He bites me, right. And it doesn’t feel good,” said Griffith.
Griffith said predators like foxes, wolves, coyotes and man is probably a groundhog’s biggest predator.
“But that’s the only way he can protect himself is to try to bite whatever’s trying to get him so they have very powerful jaws and teeth,” he said.
The students learned that if a groundhog loses his teeth, one breaks, for example, it will grow right back.
“Now, what’s bad about that is the groundhog’s teeth never stop growing,” Griffith said. “So the reason a groundhog chews on sticks and different things is to keep his teeth ground down. So you’ll even see two groundhogs come together and you’ll think their kissing. They’re not. They’re rubbing their teeth against each other to grind them down. If they didn’t do that, their teeth would grow so long, their top teeth would grow down and their bottom teeth would grow up right through the bottom of their mouth and that would kill them because they wouldn’t be able to eat. So, they have to keep their teeth ground down.”
When it was time for questions, one student asked if people celebrate Groundhog Day across the country.
“They don’t just celebrate Groundhog Day across the country, it’s celebrated all across the world,” said Griffith.
Griffith noted that on Groundhog Day, especially on the weekend, Punxsutawney will get between 30,000 to 40,000 visitors. Since Punxsutawney doesn’t have many hotels, those visitors will book hotel rooms in DuBois, Brookville and Clarion.
“You may run into somebody from Australia, or Japan, or Germany, from all over the world or just somebody else in the United States,” Griffith said. “If you bump into that person, just light up your face with a smile and welcome them to Western Pennsylvania and wish them a Happy Groundhog Day. You guys are all ambassadors of Groundhog Day too, so you’ve got a pretty tough job on your hands. You gotta put a smile on your face and keep it there.”
Opening the clear receptacle where Phil lay, Griffith pulled him out carefully with gloved hands, and then walked around the auditorium showing him to the students.
The Punxsutawney Groundhog Inner Circle members also initiated some audience participation including bringing first-grader Tyler Pfingstler up on the stage because he has a Groundhog Day birthday, Feb. 2.
Alyson Ruscitti and her brother, Joey Ruscitti, were officially crowned Groundhog King and Queen of the DCC Elementary School.
They also tried to see if they could possibly influence Phil’s decision on Feb. 2 — with a singing contest between teachers at the school.
