PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney family physician turned his health struggles into an inspiration for people wanting to change their lives.
Punxsutawney native Dr. Phillip States, a physician at Family Health Center on Hillcrest Drive, competed in the full “Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon” in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 11.
States has been through his fair share of health issues. Most people associate chemotherapy with cancer, but he underwent the treatment for a different reason in 2015 — Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP), a condition in which the spleen “destroys all the platelets, for unclear reasons,” he said. A normal platelet count typically runs between 135,000-400,000, and his was zero during that time.
“Unfortunately, in my case, I didn’t respond to steroids or IV immunoglobulins, and the third step was Rituxan, a type of chemotherapy, which also unfortunately failed,” he said.
Next, he tried a pill that causes the bone marrow to produce more platelets, which ultimately made his spleen grow to 31 centimeters. His spleen began destroying his red cells, making him anemic. In turn, he had it removed a few years ago, which solved both problems.
States faced anther problem, though, he said. The ITP condition caused his weight to increase, due to his being on steroids.
“I wanted to lose weight, but I struggled with this at first, until a friend directed me to a diet program that helped me lose a lot of weight,” he said. “I then hit the weight room for a while before taking up running in the summer of 2017.”
Starting 3-mile runs with friends turned into States’ developing a daily passion for running, he says. To date, he has participated in four half-marathons, including the Las Vegas half marathon last year.
The ITP was an “eye opener” for States, he said. He decided it was time for him to lose weight after he couldn’t complete simple tasks, like walking up the stairs.
“Prior to that, I still thought I was invincible, even though I had turned 40,” he said. “The health scare changed that. I realized I was so out of shape that I was putting my health at great risk, especially for heart disease.”
Not only was States thinking of his three children — Hailey, Josh and Allison — and his wife, Bobbie, but he was also considering his patients, and setting an example for them to be healthier.
“If I wanted to see my kids grow up and beyond, I had to get into better shape,” he said. “It’s also harder to convince patients of health risks of obesity, when I was so overweight myself.”
Running in November’s marathon last month was incredibly satisfying for States, he says, after all he’s endured to get where he is now.
“I started catching myself saying ‘I can’t,’ and analyzing what made me think that, and deciding if it was really impossible,” he said. “Then, I’d set a goal to prove that I can.”
To date, he has lost 60 pounds, and plans to maintaining running as a part of his routine, States says.
“It’s never too late, and it’s never too hard,” he said. “You can set your own goals to your own interests, but it feels great to reach those goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.