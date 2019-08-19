PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Airport Authority Chairman Rick Young pilots an old stick and rudder plane from 1943.
Young attended the Bell Township School located near the airport, and can remember watching from the windows of the school as planes took off. He says he always thought about how cool it would be to fly a plane, and wanted to do it someday.
Today he is a licensed pilot who owns several small planes and flies them as often as he can. He is also the chairman of the Punxsutawney Airport Authority the governing body for the same airport that sparked his interest in planes.
Young has had his pilot’s license since the 90’s and flies as often as he can.
One of those planes, a small Cessna, was originally used as a World War II training aircraft. It was commonly used for training pilots since aviation was still so new.
“It barks and it smokes and it carries on and leaks a little bit of oil, but it flies,” Young said.
He said the biggest difference between this plane and the ones popular today is the tail wheel. Planes today have a nose wheel instead of a tail wheel, which makes them much easier to control, he said.
The nose wheel puts the center of gravity ahead of the two main wheels. With a tail wheel, the wind is more likely to kick the tail out, and spin the plane sideways. Young said it gives the plane a natural tendency to want to “pendulum.”
There are also not many electronics inside the Cessna plane, just the basics.
Another difference related to the tail wheel is how the plane sits. The nose points skyward, so the pilot has little vision forward until the tail lifts off the ground.
“It’s kind of an interesting plane to fly because as you can see, when you’re sitting in it you have no forward vision,” Young said of the plane.
He explained that he has to get it going down the runway, and gain enough speed to lift the tail before he has any forward vision. Then the plane is balancing on two wheels while going about 60 miles an hour down the runway, Young said.
Young takes the plane out flying occasionally and enjoys it despite how different it is from today’s planes. He considers flying to be an engaging hobby, and plans to continue for as long as he can.