PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Police Department is preparing for the second Bike Rodeo and is in need of donations to keep this summer favorite going.
“As you may know, the Bike Rodeo team worked with the Punxsutawney Festival in the Park to bring back a long lost summer favorite, the Bike Rodeo,” said Lieutenant Frank Wittenburg.
The rodeo last year saw more than 20 children introduced to the basics of bike riding safety while having a fun and positive interaction with Punxsutawney police officers, Jefferson County EMS, and Big Run Fire Department.
The bike rodeo will be back again this year on Saturday, June 26 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Harmon Field.
This event is for novice bike riders between the ages of 5 and 12 years old. Brackman Chevrolet staff will be on hand to do a mechanical safety check of the bikes and make adjustments as needed. A Punxsutawney police officer will be instructing bicyclists on the rules of the road and members of the Jefferson County EMS will be checking helmets for correct fit.
The only thing required to participate is a signed permission slip from a parent or guardian, a bike, and a helmet. Certificates of completion will be given, along with some special surprises provided by donations.
The group also gave away six brand new bikes to local children.
“With your generous help, our goal this summer is to double the bikes we were able to give away and give every child a new helmet who needs one. We would like to get enough donations to purchase 12 new bikes –size and age appropriate. Winners of the bikes will be chosen at random after the event so the correct size bike can be purchased,” Wittenburg said.
The team is currently accepting donations of bike helmets, new bicycles 16’’, 18’’, 20’’, and 24’’, and about $1,200 to purchase bikes. Donations can be made to Community Based Programs and Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.
The event will also feature several agility courses to practice safe turning, hand signals, slow race, and more. The department is also expecting a visit from one of the local Air Ambulances. The Big Run Fire Department will also be returning this year with a truck to cool off the bicyclists as they ride through a gentle spray.
Any further questions about the rodeo, or to donate, contact Wittenburg by emailing fwittenburg@punxsutawneyboro.com or call 814-938-6220 ext. 102.
Generous donations for the events have been provided by the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, Jefferson County EMS, Great Woods Insurance, ML Screen Printing, Brackman Chevrolet, Joe’s Drive-in and the George C. Brown Community Pool.