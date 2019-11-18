PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Police Department has been working to raise funds for their own Phantastic Phil.
They recently concluded a t-shirt fundraiser that was held to cover the artist fee for the Phantastic Phil. The department already has an artist in mind with whom they hope to work on the project, but that partnerwhip has not been finalized.
“T-shirt sales have been awesome, everybody has been great,” Chief Clerk Jan Bosak said.
The shirts were made at Standard Pennant Company, and feature the Punxsutawney Police Department’s logo on the front and the American Flag with the blue line for police on the back.
The department does not have a design for its Phil yet, but hopes to have a design finalized in the near future.
The Police Department is the second location in town to work on getting one of the 10 new Phantastic Phil statues that the Groundhog Club announced it would be unveiling. The Police Department was already announced to be one of the locations to receive a Phil, but this fundraiser is a major step in having the artwork completed for it.
Tonya Conrad, Police Chief Matt Conrad’s wife, had made a post on Facebook for the t-shirt sales that was shared 18 times, and drew than 70 comments. Conrad also said she believes the sales were more than 100 shirts, and that the department would be able to reach its goal.
Last week, the department received its t-shirts and began distributing them to community members who ordered them.