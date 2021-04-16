PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department received praise from the council during its meeting this week, and the mayor shared that a local business had made a significant donation to the department.
After reading the police summary, Councilman Larry Chenoga requested to make a brief statement about police Chief Matt Conrad.
“Chief I’ve got to tell you great job. Your numbers look terrific. I just wanted to bring that up and tell you ‘thank you’ to your face, so you knew I am paying attention,” said Chenoga, noting that the police department has done “a tremendous job and you ought to be thanked for that because you’re their leader.”
During Mayor Richard Alexander’s report, he said the department had received a gracious donation from a local business who wishes to remain anonymous.
“I’m pleased to announce, through the gracious donation of a local business, we are able and in the process of buying on board printers for all the police cars,” Alexander said.
He said the donation was for about $5,000, and the borough sent a letter of thanks to the business. Alexander said he also wanted to thank the business publicly for doing so.
Alexander also thanked the chief for his efforts, as well as the members of the department.
Under the Public Safety Report, Conrad said Officer Brittany Gray recently completed her probationary period with the department and requested she be removed from the probationary status and hired as a full-time officer. This was approved.
He also requested Nicholas Runco be hired as a part-time meter enforcement officer, which was also approved.