PUNXSUTAWNEY — Hundreds of individuals and families gathered at Barclay Square Park in Punxsutawney Tuesday, preaching the importance of drug awareness through togetherness.
The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department joined the 2018 National Night Out event phenomenon — an event they just reorganized and revamped within the past two years, said Chief Matt Conrad.
Local children enjoyed running around in firemen’s hats, or taking their turn getting to dunk a police officer in the dunk tank.
National Night Out is a nationwide initiative of the National Association of Town Watch organization. For 35 years, communities around the country have been promoting police and community partnerships and safer neighborhoods. Thirty-eight million neighbors in 16,000 communities participate, according to www.natw.org.
Jefferson County EMS, fire departments and law enforcement officers took part, as well as officials from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Drug and alcohol awareness and prevention organizations and the 911 center provided information and resources to the public.
The event also shows that law enforcement and the public can come together under positive circumstances, rather than unfortunate scenarios with which the police are often associated.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to talk with emergency personnel and learn that they are just ordinary, kind, caring people that are here to help you,” said Jan Bosak, Chief Clerk with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.
Officers focus on protecting and patrolling, but also on getting to know people and gaining their trust through building strong community relations and acting as role models for youth, Conrad said.
There were about 40 different booths and activities for families and children on Tuesday, Conrad said. The obstacle course and train seemed to be the biggest hits with local youth.
“Hopefully we can see it grow more,” he said. “All the organizations seemed to enjoy themselves.”
