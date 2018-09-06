PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney students will start school Monday, weeks later than other area schools, and the Punxsutawney Police Department is working to keep students safe and community drivers aware of the adjustments the upcoming school year holds.
With combining six elementary schools into the current Punxsutawney Area Middle School, and the high school holding seventh through 12th graders, the upcoming school year is going to be an adjustment for the community — students, parents, school staff members and those involved in the transportation process.
Punxsutawney Police Department Chief Matt Conrad said different and additional precautions will be taken this year, and the department’s first priority is keeping everyone safe.
“This year will be a change for our entire community, as we will have an influx of students in the Borough with the consolidation of the school buildings,” he said. “We will have extra patrols through the school, as the traffic pattern will have changed for the parents. We also are expecting an increase in pedestrian traffic to the schools as well.”
The most important thing is that the public be cautious and aware of their surroundings, Conrad said.
“Everyone needs to be cognizant — if the bus has flashing red lights and the stop arm extended, students are loading and traffic must stop. We are asking the public just to take that extra second when the lights shut off to double check for pedestrians.”
Basic tips for a safe school year include motorists slowing down and using extra caution, watching for pedestrians and school buses, looking all ways before crossing the street and not walking too close to a bus, according to a PSP press release.
Motorists can receive a $250 fine for improperly meeting or “overtaking” a school bus, the release says, with a conviction resulting in a 60-day driver’s license suspension.
