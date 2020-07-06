PUNXSUTAWNEY — The bike rodeo was a tradition in Punxsutawney that hasn’t been held in 10 years, but was revived with the new festival committee.
This year, Lieutenant Frank Wittenburg and his wife approached chief Matt Conrad about restarting the tradition. Conrad told Wittenberg and his wife, Kim, that they could run the event.
“When the new Festival in the Park committees were formed, one of the suggestions from the public was a bike rodeo again,” Kim Wittenburg said.
Wittenburg said people remembered her and her husband doing the rodeo when their children were young and asked if she could start it up again.
The bike rodeo is an event to offer children and the police a chance to have positive interactions.
“It’s just a good interaction between emergency responders and community members,” Wittenburg said.
The Punxsutawney Borough Police and Greatwoods Insurance sponsored the event. All the children who participated received a T-shirt, an ice cream from Joe’s Drive-in, a pool pass for a day at the Punxsutawney Pool, and a raffle chance to win a new bike.
The bikes in the raffle were sponsored by the ambulance garage, Greatwoods Insurance and two private donors.
Geoffrey Brackman, of Brackman Cheverolet, came to give bike safety checks to all the children before they ran the course. Officer Brittany Gray explained bike safety and hand signals to use when out riding.
Children rode through the course, being guided by lieutenant Wittenburg, weaving cones and other obstacles. At the end of the course, The Big Run Volunteer Fire Department was ready with a fire truck to spray the children with water as they rode past in the heat.