PUNXSUTAWNEY — Officers with the Punxsutawney Police Department are working to pack a police car with something a little different this year — toys.
PPD Chief Matt Conrad said this is their first year doing “Stuff the Cruiser,” and they hope to help around 500 Jefferson County families.
“We are just trying to expand the families we are able to impact during the holiday season,” he said.
Until Dec. 14, the Punxsutawney Police are collecting new, unwrapped toys for children. The effort benefits Jefferson County Toys for Tots.
This is an effort involving the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, as well as Community Action, Inc., of Punxsutawney.
Prior to his role as chief, Conrad was active duty in the U.S. Army, where he was on a Sniper team. He is now in the Army reserves, so helping local and military families is a cause close to his heart.
Toys for Tots donations are being accepted at other Punxsutawney locations — the Jefferson County Housing Authority, located at 201 North Jefferson Street, Dollar General and Family Dollar, First Commonwealth, Farmers National and InFirst Banks, the Punxsutawney Area School District, Shop ‘n’ Save, Tractor Supply, the Walmart Supercenter, Ss. Comias and Damian School, Grange Church and FEMCO.
A police officer must be at the station — located at 301 West Mahoning Street, Suite #2 — to accept the donation. For more information, call 814-938-6220.
Those who would like to make a monetary donation can make a check out and mail it to Community Action, Inc., 105 Grace Way, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 — attention: Samantha Schrecengost.
