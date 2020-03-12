PUNXSUTAWNEY — Frank Wittenburg became the first Lieutenant of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department in more than 20 years on Tuesday.
“For 20 plus years, this department did not have a lieutenant. This is the first time in 20 years that there was enough foresight to hire a lieutenant and I want to thank everyone that was involved,” said Mayor Richard Alexander.
Wittenburg has held many public safety positions over his career, the most recent being that of school resource officer. He said that position has given him a new perspective, and taught him new ways to work with children and youth in his job.
Police Chief Matt Conrad asked that the Lieutenant Testing Exam be issued last year. He said much of the process was waiting and giving the officers a grace period to study for the exam. The highest scoring officer was awarded the position, which Wittenburg was confident would be himself.
“As soon as he (Conrad) made the announcement they were going to have a lieutenant, I signed up for it,” Wittenburg said.
Wittenburg started his career in the military as a marine, then went to private security. From there he held a job in corrections before moving to Punxsutawney shortly after 9/11 and becoming a part-time officer. He says he loves the job and is planning to put 20 more years in at the department.
“I’m there to be a bridge between management and the staff,” Wittenburg said. “My job is to make sure the guys understand what the chief wants, and I have to make sure the chief understands what the guys want, and find that happy medium.”
He said this is a very proud moment for him, and he is happy to hold the position.
Conrad also welcomed Britney Grey as a new full-time officer after she was sworn in by Mayor Alexander as well.