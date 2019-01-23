PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Police Department and Punxsutawney Area School District board members have come to an agreement to house school resource officers in both area schools.
Punxsutawney Police Department Chief Matt Conrad said the current plan is that officers will be placed in PASD elementary and high school buildings at the beginning of February.
At the start of the 2018-2019 school year in September, the middle school began housing the students of six elementary schools, and Punxsutawney Area High School seventh through 12th graders.
Both students and staff have had to adjust to larger student populations and different age groups in the same location. So, board members agreed further safety measures wouldn’t hurt.
The suggestion for a school resource officer was brought up at August’s Punxsutawney Area School Board meeting. In September, Board President Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter said committee members met with the Punxsutawney Borough Council and Punxsutawney Police officers, where an agreement was reached.
“We came to the conclusion we are going to ask the administration to work with the borough and police to develop a system in which they can be our resource officers,” he said. “The most important thing is to have an armed officer in each of our buildings to ensure the safety of our students, in the event of an attack on them.”
Other members of the board commented in approval, stating it was good to see “positive” new community partnerships forming. A trial period for the officers was also suggested.
At December’s PASD board meeting, a motion to approve entering the “School Resource Officer Agreement” for the second semester of the 2018-2019 school term was made by member Deneen Evans, and seconded by Jean Martino-McAllister.
“Our ultimate goal is to make our students feel safe when they come to school every day,” said District Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski.
The approval was to be “in accordance with the draft of the agreement supplied to the Board, but subject to further negotiation by the Administration with the Borough, and any changes changes which may be made, in the discretion of the Administration and the approval of the Solicitor (David Young) with regard to the form and legality of the agreement,” according to the meeting agenda.
“The safety of the school, students and staff are the main priority,” Conrad said. “I believe it’s a good step in the right direction for the safety of the school, students and staff in the district.”
