PUNXSUTAWNEY – The George C. Brown Pool will stage its annual Dog Swim on Aug. 24 to finish this year’s pool season.
The dog swim is an event held by Save Punxsutawney Local and Area’s Swimming Hole, or SPLASH, as one of the fundraisers for the year. This is the fourth year for the event, and organizers hope to see increased participation.
The cost will be $5 a head for any creature planning to get into the pool, regardless of the number of legs. There is also a spectators fee of $2 for anyone who wants to come watch, but not swim themselves. Swimming will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.
The first year the event was held had the best participation, drawing about 25 dogs and their owners.
Since the event is three hours long, there is a good flow of dogs coming and going so the pool doesn’t get too full. Three hours is a lot of play-time for some dogs. Many people bring balls and knotted ropes, and play fetch with their dogs in the water.
The pool also provides tubs of water for the dogs, and baggies for the people to help keep the area around the pool cleaned up.
Some dogs that come to the event even wear life jackets to help them stay safe. When the event began, SPLASH considered breaking large dogs and small dogs into two different groups for their safety. In the four years they’ve been holding the event, however, they have not had any problems or found a need to do this.
Applications and agreement forms will be provided people who wish to participate. These will be available at the pool the day of the event, or people can message the pool on Facebook to get the forms in advance. Part of the agreement is that if a dog starts to behave aggressively, it will be asked to leave the pool.
Dogs do not have to be kept on a leash at the event if they are well behaved. The pool is closed in by a fence, and the gate will be kept closed during the swim.
People from outside Punxsutawney come to the event, because a dog swim is a unique event in the area.
“We had one girl that didn’t have a dog, so she borrowed one for the event last year,” Denise Geist said.
This will be the last event for the pool’s season, and the pool will be drained and cleaned following the event. SPLASH will hold other fundraisers through the fall to benefit the pool.