PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s beginning to look a lot like summer in Punxsutawney with the return of several events like Music in the Park, and the Chamber of Commerce’s Farmer’s Market.
Joe and Marry Ann Kernich and Sue and Ron Walker comprise the Music in the Park Committee. The committee received the approval of the borough council to host another year of Thursday evening entertainment this summer.
“With the arrival of spring just a few days ago, our committee recognized that if ever there was a need to offer our area residents a break from not only cabin fever but also from quarantine secondary to the pandemic, that time is now,” a letter written on behalf of the Music in the Park Committee stated.
The committee recognized the need to continue to follow the recommended COVID-19 guidelines, and they were hopeful to be allowed to present their annual music series again this summer.
There are tentative plans for entertainment every Thursday evening in Barclay Square beginning around 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The committee is planning on July 8 being the first Thursday of the series, and continuing until Aug. 19.
“We are very fortunate to have such a wonderful, large outdoor facility and based on crowds from previous years, should have no problem exercising recommended social distancing,” the committee’s letter read.
Music in the Park has been an annual tradition for more than 10 years.
The Chamber of Commerce also received approval to host a Farmers Market on South Findley Street again this year.
The market will take place every Friday beginning May 7 and continue until the beginning of October. The market will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon each Friday during this period.
Parking will be limited, but the borough police will be working on making sure the parking spaces designated for IUP students will remain open.
The chamber is still accepting food and craft vendors for the Farmers Market. Those interested can contact Susan Glessner at 814-938-6893.