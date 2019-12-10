PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney PRIDE revitalization group is moving forward with its Main Street Community application.
The members of the committee decided to move forward with the application during the last committee workshop on Nov. 20. Securing the designation will require the committee to show it can afford to employ and house a Main Street Manager for five years at an anticipated cost of $250,000.
The discussion centered around the reasons a Main Street Manager is needed, and the funding sources that would become available to Punxsutawney once it is designated a Main Street Community. The committee was told by Jim Wenger of Derck & Edson, that having a Main Street Manager was a must for his hometown of Lititz. He spoke of how helpful it is to have that go-to person for any problems or projects being undertaken on Main Street.
The committee decided to move forward with the commitment to the $250,000, and begin searching for local sources to help fund the undertaking. The committee also began planning to achieve other requirements of the application.
The Marketing Committee also began planning for a logo contest to be held at the start of the new year. Up to this point, PRIDE has not had an official logo. The group discussed the need for the logo, and how it will make fundraising and events easier to promote.
The Physical Improvement Committee also began discussion of adding a canoe/kayak launch on the Mahoning Creek to encourage outdoor recreation. John Stratiff from the Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau suggested finding a non-profit to help with the project. Doing that will enable for funding through the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy Canoe Access Development Fund and the Dominion Energy Watershed Mini-grants Program.
The next committee workshop meeting will be Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Weather Discovery Center. First-time attendees are encouraged and welcome to come to the workshop.