PUXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney PRIDE this week discussed the accomplishments of its committees this year, and began to make plans for the future moving toward their goal of becoming a Main Street Community.
PRIDE began its vision planning for downtown Punxsutawney during a meeting in December 2017, almost two years ago. During continued meetings, it was decided the best path would be to work on getting Punxsutawney into the Main Street Program.
“So many resources become available once you get accepted into the program,” said Marlene Lellock, a member of PRIDE.
The Main Street Program is a community-based approach to revitalizing downtowns and central business districts. Once a community is part of the program, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) provides funding and management of designated Main Streets.
To be a designated a Main Street community through the program, and be eligible for assistance, a town must demonstrate organizational sustainability by finding and showing sustainable funding for a full-time manager for five years.
“You may think you don’t need a Main Street Manager... you need a full-time person to run this ship,” said Jim Wegner of Derck and Edson. “Every mall has a manager. Your downtown is your shopping mall, so you need a manager.”
The committees within PRIDE each meet another of the requirements for becoming a Main Street community. These committees each gave a report on what they had accomplished since the last meeting.
Beth Philipi reported for the safe, clean, and green committee that they had three successful town cleanup days. They cleanup trash along Main Street and the railroad. They are hoping to have one more cleanup this year before it starts to snow.
The physical improvement committee has just finished a collaboration with the Historical Society on a mural on the Coal Memorial, according to Paul Murphey. They still have a few final touches before the project is done, but he said they are very happy with the project.
The economic restructuring committee with Jessica Church had been working on collecting zip codes to see where people were coming from into town. The group has also been looking into a co-working space, how the space could be used, and what audiences it would benefit. They are also still collecting data from those who are interested in having such a space.
Promotions and marketing committee have been working on events like artist and restaurant week, they did Elf on the Shelf with the library, and ran a survey with businesses to find out what kind of events they would like to see from PRIDE. They are currently working on a logo, and will be doing Punxsutawney PRIDE shout outs with local businesses on the Facebook page.
Moving forward, Lellock said PRIDE believes the best course of action is to collapse the current committees and focus everyone on fundraising and increasing interest in the revitalization. They only have about 10 active people in the group working on physical changes. Once they have more active members, they can expand the committees again and continue their work. The group has a goal of a minimum of $250,000 to raise to show they can pay a full-time Main Street Manager to join the Main Street program. Once they join this program it will open many more doors for them, according to Lellock.