PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney welcomed more than 100 runners Saturday from as far away as Columbus, Ohio to run in the Mahoning Shadow Shuffle race.
The race offered three distances in which runners could participate: a half marathon, a 10K and a 5K. The overall finishers of the half marathon were given plaques with photos of the trail, and the winners in each age group were given medals. Everyone who finished the marathon was given a magnet for the year’s race.
This was the 15th annual Mahoning Shadow Shuffle, and even Saturday’s cold, rainy weather couldn’t keep runners away. The event is always on the second Saturday of October.
“We had all that beautiful weather all week, and then today… sometimes you just never know,” Susan Wolfe said.
Wolfe was happy with the turnout, despite the cold and rain over Punxsutawney for the morning.
The event is staged by the Punxsutawney Area Rails-to-Trails Association to benefit the Mahoning Shadow Trail, and help fund general maintenance for the trail. The group recently had a culvert installed, and still has work to do for it.
“They’re always looking for new members, and people to help with the trail in any way, shape or form,” Jennifer Taladay said.
The group meets the second Thursday of every month at the community center in Punxsutawney.
Laska’s Pizza donated pizza to the event for the runners to enjoy once they finished the race.
The overall winners of the half-marathon were females; first place Kendra Claypool, 31, of State College at 1:47:02, second place Jaci Mennetti, 17, of Cool Spring, at 1:47:13, and third place Lauren Sigut, 18, of Latrobe, at 1:58:48 and males; first place Dallas Bond, 19, of Punxsutawney, at 1:37:12, second place Randall bond, 52, at 1:43:26, and third place Jacob Terry, 23, of Columbus, Ohio, at 1:46:26.
The overall winners of the 10K were females; first place Amy Long, 31, of Coudersport, at 48:32, second place Elizabeth Sopata, 17, of Patton, at 53:23, and third place Stephanie Sandy, 57, of Punxsutawney at 54:14 and males; first place Doug Craft, 58, at 45:04, second place Jamie Cubbon, 48, of Oil City, at 46:17, and third place Adam Kozak, 9, of DuBois, at 51:24.
The overall winners of the 5K were females; first place Talisa Dimmick, 36, of Curwensville, at 26:19, second place Brandi Peace, 40, of Punxsutawney, at 26:20, and third place Alicia Lewis, 34, of Punxsutawney, at 27:08, and males; first place Dylan Buffington, 27, of Clymer at 16:39, second place Nolan Lewis, 11, of Punxsutawney, at 27:01, and third place Tim Cockroft, 51, of Ford City, at 28:30.