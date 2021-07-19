PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Republican Club hosted a “meet the candidates” event for the Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor, U.S. Senate and state Commonwealth Court, inviting candidates to the Oliver Township Fire Hall on Thursday evening.
The U.S. Senate and governor races will be decided in 2022. The Commonwealth Court race is on the ballot this November.
President of the club Rose Handyside and the rest of its members were thanked for bringing the candidates to the area by Jefferson County Republican Chairman Chad Horner. Handyside had also asked Horner to emcee the event, which he did, keeping the evening moving along.
After each candidate in attendance was given 10 minutes to introduce themselves, a question and answer period was opened for each office.
Republican candidates for governorDr. Nche Zama
Zama shared his background as an immigrant to this country following a dream of education and becoming a doctor. He is currently a retired cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, having retired last November to write a book, then prepare to run for governor.
He was born in a little village in Cameroon, Africa, and at 3 years old was insistent about going to school. He was eventually admitted to a Baptist elementary school by American missionaries, and by 10 years old he was ready to start secondary school. He recalled at this time, what he referred to as the pivotal event that led him to this point in Jefferson County.
At 10 years old, he watched his mother die during childbirth because there was no doctor in the village to help. He said he decided at that moment to become a doctor so no other mother would have to suffer like his did, and no other child would go through the pain he did.
He was encouraged to go to a university in America, and was eventually sent here on a one-way ticket. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, a master’s degree at Harvard, and a PhD in chemistry and went on to train for his career as a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at Harvard Medical School.
Zama said the tipping point for him was last year has he “sat and watched how COVID was being mismanaged.”
“I realized that something was wrong. And there comes a time in life, with silence is betrayal and that time came for me last year. Pennsylvania is dying. It needs a heart surgeon,” Zama said.
He wants to focus on improving education in the state and bringing the state into the “age of knowledge and technology,” which he believes is a major factor in the younger population leaving for opportunities elsewhere.
Jason Richey
Jason Richey is from Pittsburgh, and shared that he has three sons and has been married for 20 years. He said he is running because he loves his family and believes happiness is being around family, but that many families’ children have left the state for better opportunities elsewhere.
“Pennsylvania has been on a steady decline. The populations leaving we know it here in western Pennsylvania, Jefferson County lost 5% of its population just in the last 10 years. Same things happen in Beaver, it’s happening all over, it’s happening in the northeast, happens everywhere but the southeastern section near Philadelphia, because they have people from New York and New Jersey,” Richey said.
Richey grew up in Aliquippa, an old steel mill town, and grew up when many mills were closing. He put himself through college working in the last remaining steel mill, J&L Structural, and started working at K&L Law Firm. He noted this is the same firm where Rick Santorum and Dick Thornburgh came from.
He has worked as an energy and construction lawyer, defending manufacturing. He has also done bid protest work, uncovering corruption in biased and public contracting, which has led to him becoming an expert on state law, according to Richey.
His plan is to reduce the state taxes that he believes drives businesses away, shrink the size of our government to cut costs, and become the energy capital of the country.
“We need an outsider like myself, I’m not a career politician, I’m someone from the outside stepping up, going in to disrupt Harrisburg. We need someone who’s pro life, pro Second Amendment and will enforce the rule of law throughout this Commonwealth,” Richey said.
Lou Barletta represented by Robert Sheesley
Robert Sheesley is a GOP committee member in Indiana County, and has been since 2015. He left Pennsylvania in 1989 with no plans to come back to the state, but found himself “blessed to be back,” in 2010.
He has known Barletta for four years and while he said he cannot speak for him, believes they are aligned in their points of view, and on what they believe to be the priorities facing Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania is in dire need of strong conservative Republican leadership at the governor’s executive branch position,” Sheesley said.
He told the audience he believes there are three things they should consider when choosing a candidate.
“You want to look at the field of experience with the candidate, how are they coming into this position. What have they done in their careers,” Sheesley said. “The second thing is, what is their history of behavior, what actions they take in what decisions have been made. Yes, it’s a little bit easier to get that information. If they had an elected office prior to running for a particular office... And then the third thing is what are the ideas they bring to the table.”
He encouraged everyone to look into Barletta’s voting record as a congressman in the state and see how he has voted on issues important to them. Barletta served as the mayor of Hazleton from 2000 to 2010, and as the congressman of the 11th Congressional District since 2010.
He said Barletta has discussed his ideas of lowering the corporate tax rate and lower personal income tax while getting more out of sales tax for vacationers.
Republican candidates for U.S. Senate
Jeff Bartos
Jeff Bartos attended in person, introducing himself as being from Reading. He has been married to his wife, Cheryl, for 24 years and has two daughters, 21 and 19 years old who are currently in college. Bartos was the nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018.
“But right after the election, having spent 21 months fighting for working families, fighting for farmers, fighting for the forgotten women and men, the forgotten communities that had been forgotten for generations by elected officials in Harrisburg and of course, in Washington D.C., I went right back to my private business which is as a real estate developer and a small business owner,” Bartos said.
He said when the pandemic began to impact the state in 2020, shutting down small business, he “jumped into action.” He started a nonprofit called the Pennsylvania 30-day Fund, “because the genius that I am, I thought we’d be done in 30 days.”
According to Bartos, the nonprofit raised $3.6 million and saved more than 1,000 small businesses across the state. He said that even if he would win the election and get elected to the U.S. Senate, he believes running that nonprofit and helping business will still be the best job he’s ever had.
“I believe these are serious times. They require serious people with a proven track record of rolling their sleeves up and getting things done for the people of Pennsylvania, I have that track record. It would be my privilege and honor to have your support,” Bartos said.
Martin Rosenfeld
Rosenfeld introduced himself by saying he is a person like the rest of the audience. He immediately shared that he believes strongly in term limits, and that the problem with politics is when politicians are in office too long and forget about the people who put them there.
He continued that he is a small business owner from Louisville and owned the Big Trout, and a gun shop. He said he is a Second Amendment guy, and a deputy sheriff in Elk County. He has a background in law enforcement in Virginia, as a New York State Trooper, and as a deputy sheriff in Prince William County.
“I’ve lived in seven different states, and I’ve worked in about 100 different jobs. And I don’t mean that in a bad way, but what I want to tell you is my experience, I’ve done everything that most of you have done from selling shoes to being a corporate accountant to being a fixer. And when I say a fixer, I’ve been recruited by General Motors, I’ve been recruited by Harley Davidson, when they had problems they would bring me in to fix their problems, both financially and mechanically,” Rosenfeld said.
He shared all this to say that the people want someone who is going to work for them, not above them, which he said he will do. He said he wouldn’t ask an employee to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself.
“I want to say one thing. I’m here to break the mold on the political environment, the political establishment is only there to enrich themselves. Keep that in mind,” Rosenfeld concluded.
Kathy Barnette represented by Ed Moy
Retired Pennsylvania State Trooper Ed Moy attended the forum on behalf of U.S. Senate Candidate Kathy Barnette.
Moy shared that Barnette is on the side of law enforcement. He also said that she is a staunch Christian, and that he and Barnette share the same philosophy as far as Christianity.
He then read a line from one of Barnette’s books for the audience that he believes is important for people to hear. The line comes from Barnette’s book “Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America.”
“Studying American history and embracing the roles of my ancestors that my ancestors played in the building of this country has allowed me to walk into a higher degree of understanding about who I am, both as a black woman and as an American, I don’t need to ask permission to occupy the space I’m in. Neither does any black person,” Moy read.
Moy then encouraged those interested to look up Barnette’s various appearances on Fox News and the YouTube videos she has posted.
Republican candidate for the Commonwealth Court
Stacy Wallace
Wallace started by reminding everybody that there will be a judicial election in November, saying that she thinks people forget about judicial elections. She also explained that the Commonwealth Court is the appellate court that handles cases dealing with the Commonwealth or the government. This means one of the parties of the lawsuit is a form of the government.
Wallace is the daughter of a late Pennsylvania State Police Trooper from northwestern Pennsylvania. She lives in Bradford in McKean County where she and her husband each run their own small businesses. Her husband owns his engineering firm, and she owns a law firm. She has had the law firm since 2012, but has been an attorney for 17 years with 20 years of legal experience.
According to Wallace, the current President Judge of the Commonwealth Court Kevin Brobson calls the Commonwealth Court “the most important court that nobody knows about, because with one decision, we can impact an entire state.”
“I recognize the importance of it, in fact that’s why I ran,” Wallace said. “My mom said ‘where are you going to do the most good?’ And that’s when I thought about it, and the Commonwealth Court was the way to go for me.”
There are two openings on the Commonwealth Court for the upcoming election, so Wallace said she is running with Judge Drew Crompton, who is currently filling an appointment on the court and has to be elected to hold his current seat.