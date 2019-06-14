PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two Punxsutawney residents appeared before the Punxsutawney School Board to express their support for replacing a retiring physical education teacher at Punxsutawney Area High School.
Alicia Weaver, identifying herself as the chairman of the language arts department at the high school, said in her more than 30-year career, she has endured staff reductions and increased class sizes and, while the maximum class size for a physical education class may be 35 students, the safety and education of the students will be compromised with that many students in a class.
“There will be increased risk of injury, decreased instructional time due to management issues and increased off-task behavior in the students due to lack of equipment and activity space. It’s not just gym class, it’s physical education. It provides instruction through physical exercise and games. It develops teamwork, leadership and interpersonal skills. If you vote against replacing the teacher that is retiring based on the savings of a teacher’s salary and benefits, you are ignoring the cost of taking away instruction from our students and the opportunity for them to be mentored by a strong female role model,” Weaver said.
Jenny White said she, too, supports replacing the gym teacher. She said she has a daughter in the 10th grade and a son in the sixth grade. She said she fears the decision not to replace the gym teacher was solely financial and was not in the best interests of the students.
“The overall message you are sending is, ‘We can make do with what we have.’ Is that really where we are setting the bar? Think about how we want to portray our district. Are we happy with ‘just ok?’ That shouldn’t be what we as a district should strive for,” White said.
Board member Deneen Evans said the district’s decision to not hire another gym teacher followed a decision by the board to right size the district’s classes.
“If we need another PE teacher next year, we will hire another PE teacher. We are trying to get our district to the point where we can provide the education that our taxpayers can afford. Our education is one of the best educations around, but we have to look at what we can afford as a district,” Evans said.
Board member Elaine Muto reiterated the board’s position in that they cannot designate that the physical education teacher be female, as it is against the law.
“We have to hire the most qualified person,” Muto said.