PUNXSUTAWNEY — Several restaurants around Punxsutawney have begun offering free meals for school students over the next couple of weeks to lighten the burden of school suddenly being closed.
In the Punxsutawney School District, more than 50 percent of the students qualify for free or reduced lunches.
Leila Jo’s Cafe and Bakery, Lily’s Bakery, Deli, and Restaurant, and Punxsy Perk have all begun offering some form of free meals for students or community members in the coming weeks.
Lily’s will offer free breakfast and lunch for school students on weekdays. Breakfast will be from 7 to 10 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and high school students must bring their student ID. The meals offered will be a daily breakfast of two eggs and toast with milk or juice, or a donut on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Lunch will be a choice of two slices of cheese pizza or a grilled cheese sandwich with fries and water.
As long as the restaurant is able to stay open, and students are out of school, the meals will be offered.
Leila Jo’s will offer free lunches to students on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have spaghetti with a choice of sauce or buttered noodles, a piece of garlic bread, and water. Gluten free options also are available.
Punxsy Perk will offer free breakfast for children or the elderly on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. They will serve until they run out of food.
“We have received some generous donations and I want to be sure the donations benefit the community,” Autumn Weaver said on Facebook. “I hope to serve as many people as I can, but we will only be serving until we run out.”