PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club celebrated its 100th anniversary last week, welcoming District Governor Beth Marshall to Punxsutawney.
“This is our 100th anniversary, so we could also say this is 100 years of giving, and that’s truly what the Rotary Club does. You know, we raise money throughout the years, and we give it back to the community when it’s needed,” said Wendy Perry, Rotary president.
Marshall said a few words to the audience, and shared that she was asked to bring a few things from her district to the international assembly. She got a Punxsutawney Phil gift from the shop in town, and it was sent to California as a representation of the district. She was able to meet more than 500 district governors from around the world at the assembly.
Marshall then presented the Punxsutawney Rotary with its certificate for 100 years of service.
Lacy Bair was also introduced as the incoming president for the next Rotary year. Bair thanked everyone who came to the event or donated to make the event what it was. There was food and drinks available and a basket raffle for the public to participate in.
Some of the most well known events the Punxsutawney Rotary hosts are the Multiphasic Blood Screening, which is coming up in July, the radio auction, and the Circle of Trees during the holiday season.
The blood screening and radio auction are both major fundraisers for the Rotary, while the Circle of Trees is a free event for the community to enjoy.
“This past year, we did Christmas on Broadway, so all the trees were a different Broadway musical. We had ‘Cats,’ we had ‘Wicked,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ it was just amazing, and all the people who do the trees are organizations within the community,” Perry said.
Once a year, the Rotary also applies for an international grant that matches the funds it spends on a community project.
“Currently our project is to restore the Findley Street Cemetery. We are working on that right now, and we are going to be finishing up by the end of June, because our calendar year runs from July 1 to June 30,” Perry said.
They are putting new bricks down, putting up a new railing, and adding a board that will show the site plan. She said they were working to restore the cemetery because it’s in the middle of town, and people still go to leave flowers on the graves there.
Perry said the Rotary has not chosen a project for the next year yet, but the members are discussing what the next project might be.
Marshall explained that as a governor, her job is to make sure and encourage the Rotary Clubs in her district to make sure they are active in the community, and putting their group out there as a resource to the community.
She said there are still new Rotary Clubs being added everyday, and the Rotary is trying to diversify to draw more young people to the organization.
Marshall said they are encouraging clubs to do a sort of spin-off of Rotary, that don’t meet at a restrictive time, and don’t meet with a meal to keep the cost down.
“We’re trying to figure out ways to make that less expensive for young professionals, and they can engage a younger community,” Marshall said.