PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney VFW Post 2076 has completed its patio project with the help of the Punxsutawney Rotary club.
Rotary President and Post 2076 member Bob Lott said the project was made possible by a grant from Rotary district 7280. Each chapter in the district has the ability to apply each year for the grant, which matches up to $1,500. Lott said the president of the rotary decides if there will be a project each year and what that project will be.
“It’s for the club to have something they physically can work on and help to complete the project. This was my project for this year,” Lott said.
He said the project entailed constructing a 13 foot 4 inch by 60 foot cement patio on the back of the building that houses Post 2076. He said the patio was made handicap accessible via a sidewalk that connects to the post’s handicap parking space.
Lott said members from the rotary, VFW and the Punxsutawney Lions Club have been working on the project for a couple months.
“One of the things that the rotary likes to see is their chapters reaching out into the community and getting more involved in that regard,” Lott said.
He said in lieu of a railing on the patio, the post plans to plant shrubs and have a large flower garden on level with the patio.
Lott praised the rotary club and the service projects they complete both locally and globally. Lott said the Rotary club has an initiative to end polio in the world. He said he believes that only Pakistan and Afghanistan have cases of polio worldwide.
“There’s a lot going on with rotary. I didn’t know about a lot of what they do and support before I got involved with it. I feel it is one of the best organizations worldwide,” Lott said.