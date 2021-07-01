PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club recently completed work to improve the North Findley Street Cemetery, marking the end of the group’s project from 2020.
The Punxsutawney Rotary Club and Rotary District 7280 combined to provide a grant to be used for the improvements to the historic cemetery. The work completed included resetting sidewalk bricks, installing handrails and putting up a signboard.
The cemetery is a historic feature of the town, containing the remains of veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the American Civil War, and the Spanish-American War. The first veteran buried at the site was Hugh McKee in 1821, according to Bob Lott with the Punxsutawney Rotary Club.
McKee fought in both the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. Also buried in the cemetery are many of the founding fathers of Punxsutawney.
“Perhaps more important than the work that was completed due to the funding through Rotary was the establishment of the North Findley Street Cemetery Guild as a result of that grant. The guild has taken on a life of its own and hopes to continue in its role of making improvements at the cemetery,” Lott said.
The North Findley Street Cemetery Guild is a true joint effort of many local clubs and organizations around town. Those involved include the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076, Punxsutawney Garden Club, Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society, Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, Chuck Daley Foundation, and several members-at-large. The group is also still accepting more members who might have ideas or want to help with the maintenance of the cemetery.
The signboard the group installed is ready to accept postings like maps and information relating to veterans and other historical figures buried there.
“The guild is looking to promote education that emphasizes the historic and cultural importance of the cemetery to the community,” Lott said.
The first official event hosted by the guild will be a short ceremony on July 4 at 6:30 p.m. This event will highlight a dozen veterans who are buried there followed by the playing of “Taps” at 7 p.m. The guild is inviting the public to attend this event.