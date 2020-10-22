PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army was presented with the 2020 Outstanding Community Service Award during the chamber’s awards mixer Tuesday evening.
Capt. Dawn Carter of the Salvation Army attended the event, and accepted the award on behalf of her and her husband, Capt. Shane Carter. This award was presented to Carter by Punxsutawney Chamber Vice President Stevette Rosen, who shared how impactful the Salvation Army has been, particularly this year amid the COVID shutdown.
“You know we are really, really fortunate in this community to have so many organizations that are just here to help people. We are really, really blessed,” Rosen began the presentation with.
She said the particular organization that won this year has been giving to the community for decades, but that under the current leadership of the Carters, had stepped up the community outreach.
“I just want to thank everybody because I see so many faces here that I recognize that helps us, and it’s because of community members like you that we are able to help those who need it,” Carter said.
Rosen shared a few of the ways the Salvation Army accomplishes this. She said before school each year they fill a bus with school supplies so that every child has a new book bag and supplies like every other kid. They also take the children shopping for winter clothing to make sure they get the right size.
“They have an open house for anybody that is hungry. On any given day, you can go there and get something to eat and something to drink. No questions asked,” Rosen said.
She then said the Carters stepped it up even further this year with COVID. They handed out frozen dinners, and drove around to area communities with these meals to make sure everyone was fed.
“We’re not doing it for the recognition, so it’s really nice when it is recognized because that’s not our motivation but it really shows me that the community is invested in itself by investing in us,” Carter said. “It really encourages us that the community is pitching in together, and it makes my job a lot easier.”
Deborah Pontzer of Congressman Glenn Thompson’s office also presented Carter with a letter from Thompson.
“One of the reasons why this nonprofit has such a powerful presence in the world is due to the hard work of local service centers like you,” Pontzer read.
The Punxsutawney Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Mahoning St. and is currently accepting applications for Treasures for Children Christmas 2020 assistance.