PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army will be hosting a winter gear giveaway on Wednesday.
The winter gear will be available at the Salvation Army on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. The Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Mahoning St., and the giveaway will be through the back entrance.
The giveaway will be available while supplies last. The winter gear is donations of new winter items of all sizes and styles.
“These giveaways are done through generous donations, so we cannot guarantee certain styles or sizes will be available,” Captain Dawn Carter said.
The Salvation Army has been collecting coats and other winter apparel to be able to have this giveaway, and everything available has been donated by community members.
There will be a variety of coats, blankets and winter accessories available at this giveaway. The army will be posting signs outside with what sizes are still available. This is to help those stopping to know if what they need is available, and minimize the number of people coming through the building.