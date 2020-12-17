PUNXSUTAWNEY —The Punxsutawney Salvation Army will be distributing all the toys and food for the holidays soon from the Treasures for Children drive, and is still collecting for the Red Kettle drive.
Captain Dawn Carter said the community stepped up to help the needs of many this year.
“We have found the community recognized and stepped up to meet the need in an outstanding way, going above and beyond to help supply toys for every single child enrolled in our program,” Carter said.
Since in-person shopping is down, the Salvation Army partnered with Walmart to create an online Registry for Good. This allowed people to still shop for toys and have them shipped directly to the Salvation Army’s site to match with children’s wish lists.
While the number of families who signed up for help this holiday season were average compared to years past, Carter said there were many more first-time families signed up this year. She also said that given the food stamps increase, the organization had a decrease in food-only families.
The distribution of everything will be a drive-thru style this year. There will be five families driving up to the center every 15 minutes for the Salvation Army volunteers to load their cars with gifts and their food boxes. This will ensure minimal contact to the volunteers and the families. Masks and sanitizing measures will be followed.
Though the annual toy drive was a great success again this year, the Red Kettle Drive has suffered due to the lack of in-person interactions.
“While the toy drive and distribution is wrapping up for the year, our kettle drive is still very far behind,” Carter said. “It leaves a very large gap in our budget that helps children and families throughout the entire year.”
She also said COVID-19 has made it difficult to find volunteers and staff this year, which she understands. The Red Kettle Drive has been moved more online this year in response.
Donors can give online through a link posted on the Punxsutawney Salvation Army Facebook page, or by mailing a donation. The link to donate through is the first post pinned to the top of their page. Mail-in donations can be sent to 229 W. Mahoning St. with the memo “kettles.”
“There have always been smaller text-to-donate or online kettles, but they have never been promoted so prominently as people seem to prefer the in-person experience of putting into our kettles. It has been a learning curve for us as well as the community to shift to technology for so much, and we started accepting tap-to-pay donations at our stands last year, making this year just a touch easier having already introduced it,” Carter said.
So far this year, the Punxsutawney Salvation Army has raised just under $10,000 of the $23,000 goal for the kettle drive. Carter said many of these have come from mail-in donations this year.
“If they write ‘kettles’ in the memo of their check or donation or leave a note with any other form of donation, we can promise it will go toward our kettle goal and will always stay within our community,” she said. “While volunteering this year is hard, we ask for friends of the Salvation Army to encourage family and friends to give by word of mouth or sharing our donation link on their social media pages.”
Those wanting to help in another way, the Salvation Army will also be accepting new coats and blankets for a January giveaway.