PUNXSUTAWNEY — Discussion of the district’s transportation contracts highlighted a Punxsutawney School Board committee meeting Thursday night.
The school currently has a contract with two transportation companies: Student Transportation of America and Tri County Transportation. STA is responsible for most of the routes with the school, while Tri County has a smaller portion under a deal made years ago.
The two companies, along with Krise Transportation, all sent representatives to the meeting, and have submitted proposals to the school.
Much of the early discussion centered around the utilization of two companies rather than one, and the benefits of that arrangement.
“I was under the impression, from what the board wanted, that we wanted to move toward one company, but it works fine with two. That was what we were told we were doing, so that was what I was advertising it as,” said Paul Hetrick, the transportation director.
Tri County proposed a decrease in the number of bus runs while adding vans to the arrangement. They also offered making some after school runs, which appealed to board members with children.
The board discussed asking the other companies if they could match services in other proposals, which sparked debate about how the proposal process is meant to work.
Some felt it would be fair to ask, and others said the proposal was meant to be the companies putting their best foot forward. Further details could be worked out in a contract after a company is chosen.
The student board member, Daniel Kunselman questioned the economic impact of taking bus jobs from local residents.
“I’m concerned about the economical affects of this... does Tri County have local employees from Punxsy as many as STA has? What would the economic affect be of getting rid of 100 Punxsutanwy citizens’ salaries? How would that affect the overall economic outlook of our town?” Kunselman asked.
A Tri County representative said they would hold an interview period for current PASD drivers with STA. They don’t have the drivers in the area to cover the routes, and would give the current drivers the first pick at the jobs.
The board is planning to vote to select a company during Tuesday’s voting meeting.