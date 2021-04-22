PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board held a special meeting to award the bid for the second phase of the Capital Improvements Project, and discuss possible graduation dates for the high school.
Bob Englebaugh, of HHSDR Architects and Engineers, attended the meeting to provide his recommendation and reasoning in regards to whom the bid should be awarded. He said in the first round of bidding there were “abnormalities,” and so the project was re-bid.
The school received six bids, some were from the first round and some were new. Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc. was the low bid in the original bidding, and was the contractor on the track project.
“They are familiar with our work, they did other work, they’re familiar with you folks. So I think those are all pluses,” Englebaugh said.
He also said he believes Cottle’s was the one who understood what the engineers were telling them to do.
Englebaugh presented the board with comparisons using the bids provided by each contractor for different possible scenarios for the projects. In all scenarios, he returned to Cottle’s bid for option one for all the paving, walks, and the canopy all bundled together.
The board awarded the contract to Cottle’s for $1,594,774.76 at the recommendation of Englebaugh.
Graduation The school board also considered possible days for graduation this year. High School Principal Jeff Long has received some requests for the graduation to be held on a Friday because of students who have families planning to visit for the event.
The board approved graduation will be held on Wednesday, June 2, with rain dates of Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5.
Long told the board he did not require a Saturday practice day, but thought it was a nice day last year. He warned the board there is a PIAA sub-region baseball playoff on June 1 that he believes Punxsutawney will have a good chance of playing in.
“That’s I think two seniors that may not be able to be back for it on the first if there’s a playoff game,” Long said.
Board member Janey London was vocal that she believes it is more important for the students to be able to attend their own graduation ceremony than to accommodate for some family members.
The original date that was suggested was Friday, May 28, but it was never officially approved during the regular board meeting.
“I certainly understand the concerns with it with a few families in particular,” Long said. “Personally, I thought about Saturday and what we said about it, but I feel like there’s just as many people who have families coming in (who) may be going away on Saturday too for that weekend…”
The board also has to have rain dates set because the graduation has to be held outside again because of the pandemic.