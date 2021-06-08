PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board celebrated a successful full school year — 180 days — of in-person education during its meeting last Thursday following the school’s graduation ceremony.
The board briefly mentioned the successful 180 days during the meeting, but took the time to give a full thank you to all of the district staff at the conclusion of the meeting.
“On behalf of the board, we would like to express to all the staff and teams in the district, thank you for all the hard work you’ve put in this year. We finished 180 days of face-to-face instruction as of 3:30 this afternoon. Something that no one thought could happen. I think we’re one of the only districts in our area that accomplished it, and it was all due to the hard work of everybody who had feet on the ground in this building. We are very much appreciative of all the work you did,” Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, board president, said.
The board also mentioned it earlier in the meeting during the discussion about possibly updating the district’s health and safety plan.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski mentioned there were rumors the Department of Health would be sending out a new template for districts to follow in regards to their health and safety plans.
He said the content would not change, but it was a new template to follow. He said the school would have it for the voting meeting in July, because it has to be approved before July 30.
“They’re tying it into the ESSERs III money,” Business Manager Susan Robertson said.
This means it will be required for the district to still receive the ESSERs grant money.
“The state wants to make sure that all the schools are open next year five days a week, face-to-face for all of their students, and obviously we were able to do that next year, but they want to make sure that all school districts across the state are doing that, and that’s the purpose of tying this into the ESSERs three, and redoing this template,” Lesniewski said.
On Tuesday, the board will also be voting on the General Fund Budget for the 2021-22 school year, and the matching authorization for the homestead/farmstead exclusion. The board will be voting between two possibilities — one without a tax increase that will keep the Real Estate Tax Levy at 25.384 mills for Jefferson County and 7.816 mills for Indiana County, or one that will increase the Real Estate Tax Levy to 26.438 mills for Jefferson County and 8.141 mills for Indiana County.
Lesniewski also announced the retirement of Richard Britten, assistant to the superintendent, which will take effect Aug. 6.
“Obviously we will be missing Mr. Britten greatly and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. He will be sorely missed in this district, he’s done a fantastic job for us, and it’s been my honor to work next door to him for five years. He’s been a valuable asset,” Lesniewski said.