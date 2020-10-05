PUNXSUTAWNEY — A grade forgiveness policy was discussed during the Punxsutawney School Board meeting held last Thursday evening, and will be voted on during the Tuesday meeting.
The policy was presented under the superintendent’s report by Dr. Thomas Lesniewski. This was one of seven board policies covered in the report, but was the only one to draw lengthy discussion from the board.
The goal of the proposed policy is to help any students who might have lowered their GPA early in their high school careers, and are trying to improve it.
Board member Janey London opened the discussion with a question into the impact the policy would have on students, and any restrictions it would have.
“I don’t understand how you can take a failing grade for a summer class, have the student take the class in the fall or spring as full class, pass it, and just eliminate the failing grade,” London said.
Lesniewski and High School Principal Jeff Long explained with this policy, the original failing class will remain on the student’s transcripts, but their GPA will reflect the grade they receive with the retake of the class.
“Why are we letting them fail? They’re failing, and then all of a sudden take a class and replace it with a passing grade, and not even averaging it. It’s like saying ‘go ahead and fail a class, we’ll let you take it again, pass it, it doesn’t matter that you failed it the first time,’” London said. “I have reservations as a board to adopt a whole policy on this. Of allowing children to fail and then, maybe, up to the discretion of the admin, allow them to retake the class and just count the better grade.”
Students are required to retake any required classes that are failed, regardless. According to Long, as of now both the failing grade and the retake grades are counted in the student’s GPA. This policy would make a fail “mathematically forgiven” by removing the failure from the GPA, and only counting the retake.
Long said Penn State recently passed this same policy across all of their campuses this summer, allowing students to retake any F or D to be improved by a C, D, or F. Punxsutawney’s policy would only allow students to retake a class they receive an F in.
The policy will only apply to ninth through 12th grade accredited classes, but can be applied to electives within those grades.
“We actually have seventh and eighth grade, gifted kids, taking some courses for credits. So even if you’re in eight grade or seventh grade and you take Spanish I or Algebra I in eighth grade, any accredited high school course will be eligible for forgiveness. Elective or required,” Long said.
He also said this would not allow students into clubs like National Honor Society, who don’t allow students to join who have failed a class. Even if the passing grade would raise a student’s GPA to the requirement of the class, the initial failure is still counted.
This policy will be voted on by the school board during the voting meeting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.