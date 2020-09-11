PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board and athletic department are considering many different options for how to best host sporting events, the band, and cheerleaders this school year.
The schools are required to limit outdoor sporting events to 250 people. The original plan that was presented by High School Principal Jeff Long and Athletic Director Randy Reitz for football games included teams, coaching staff, a limited number of cheerleaders, and a limited number of band students.
“I reached out to Tracy Zents to talk to him about this a little because he’s been a good resource for us. He helped us with graduation,” said Thomas Lesniewski, Punxsutawney superintendent.
Many of the complaints that came from this was limiting the number of cheerleaders and band members allowed to perform. While exploring other options, it was suggested that the band be sent to other sporting events where they won’t have to be limited, like soccer games.
“It’s different whether you’re inside or outside. So we have about four or five outdoor sports, and some of those are really negligible whenever it comes to a crowd,” Long said.
Long said he hadn’t even thought of that, but it would open up space to have the entire cheerleading squad at football games, and have the entire band at other games.
“I would be crazy if I didn’t take a full band to soccer versus 15 to a football game. Anything that gets the full band is better,” said Kurt Cessna, the Punxsutawney band director.
Janey London, a school board member, was concerned about the indoor sports as her daughter is a senior volleyball player. Indoor sports are limited to 25 people at a game, which is mostly accounted for by the two teams.
Long said the indoor sports are going to be much harder, and they are already considering having teams cycle out JV players to benches in the hall when they are not playing to free up some space.
“I’m open to doing anything to try to get people to allow them to see their kid play one last game in their season,” Long said.
Several other board members raised questions about how spectators would be handled at football games, specifically if parents of the away team would be allowed in. Some of the board, who are parents of football players, said they didn’t want to be far from the game if their child were to get hurt.
Reitz explained that as of right now, there is an unofficial agreement between all the schools in the area that they will not be allowing spectators in for the opposing team. Long also said they were planning to keep the parking lot closed during away games because it was a slippery slope once spectators were on the school campus.
Long also briefly spoke about having a senior night for the indoor sports early before a game, and holding it in the stadium so parents can attend before the game.