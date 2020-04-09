PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board, meeting via Zoom Tuesday evening, skipped its normal committee meeting and tabled many discussions in the hope it can hold an in-person meeting in May.
The board was presented with two options for the General Fund Budget, one with a tax increase and one without. A roll call vote favored option two, without a tax increase. In a close 5-4 vote, members George Powers, David Wachob, Janey London, and Chad Pearce voted no.
The budget can be found on the district website, and hard copies at the district office. The budget is still being adjusted, especially with the unfolding coronavirus situation, which will likely have an impact on the district’s revenues.
District Secretary Susan Robertson said the school often receives about $1.1 million in gaming revenue, which will be impacted by casino closures. State funding is also expected to be adjusted every day the state remains under lockdown.
Board member Elaine Muto asked why the budget presented had revenues lower than expenditures. President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson explained the negative effects of going over budget.
“A couple of years ago, we passed one that was really tight, and that affected our rating,” Depp-Hutchinson said. “If I recall, the issue with making it so tight, it affected our rating with loans.”
“There’s a lot of impacts to going over the budget, and we want to avoid that any way we can,” Robertson said.
The board discussed how the school closure would effect phase one of the capital improvements project.
“We’re hoping this will actually bump it up and we will have things ready to go when school starts in the fall,” said Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski.
The original timeline called for construction during the summer, so the timeline isn’t going to be impacted by the current closure. At this time, the construction is allowed to continue at the discretion of the school district. Construction on the new high school track could start a few weeks early.